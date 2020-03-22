USA came in third place for number of infected COVID-19

In the US, where it has already started clinical trials of drugs against the coronavirus, the number of infected COVID-19 on 22.03.2020 reached 26 747 people. Deaths — 340. Thus, the country came in third place for the number infected after China and Italy. Such data are cited by the Johns Hopkins University, which are published on the website and Gis Data.

Most infected in new York — 12 315. In the second place Washington -1793 case COVID-19. In third place CA — 1407 patients.

The countries with the most rapid spread of coronavirus, except China, are Italy (53 578), USA (26 747), Spain (25 496), Germany (22 364) Iran (20 610).

As of March 22, the world confirmed over 308 thousand cases of coronavirus infection. Deaths — more than 13 thousand. Recovered 95 of 388 people.

Recall, most of the victims at the moment in Italy — 4825 (793 in the last day), was ill for more than 53,500 people.

About what awaits the world in connection with the spread of the coronavirus, and how the pandemic will affect Ukraine and other developing countries, see the interview with bill gates on the website "FACTS."

