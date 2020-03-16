USA imposed new sanctions against Russia

The U.S. Department of Commerce banned the export of goods and services by two Russian companies – “Technomar” and “Avilon”. The document is published on the website of the Federal registry of the United States.

It is reported that the sanctions imposed due to the fact that Russian companies may be acting in violation of the interests of national security or foreign policy of the United States. These companies purchased American goods for the company Technopole, which is under sanctions from 2016, to bypass the licensing requirements.

American companies will continue to cooperate with Russian enterprises, which were under sanctions, but it will have to obtain special permission from the Ministry of trade of the United States.

It is known that the company “Tehnomir” is engaged in development and sale of computer software, and the company “Avilon” – wholesale trade in cars, as well as construction and installation works.

Except for the Russian companies to the sanctions list were legal entities from China, Iran, Pakistan and the UAE.