USA will allocate more than a million dollars to Ukraine to fight with the Chinese virus

The US government provides Ukraine with $ 1.2 million worth of medical and humanitarian assistance to tackle the epidemic of coronavirus.

This was announced by the United States Agency for international development (USAID).

“The government, the U.S. has provided medical and humanitarian assistance in the amount of $1.2 million, which will be provided through the Global Health of USAID and OFDA, to limit the spread COVID-19 in Ukraine”, – stated in the message on the Facebook page of the Agency.

The funding should help Ukraine to strengthen mechanisms of treatment, to minimize the risk of subsequent transmission in healthcare institutions, to prepare the laboratory network to large-scale testing of the population to coronavirus, to prepare a rapid response team that will review cases and monitor contacts of patients.

The funds are intended for conducting media campaigns that inform about how to prevent the spread of the virus.