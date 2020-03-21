USA worldwide suspend the issuance of visas

The U.S. state Department suspends all the usual visa services in all embassies and consulates of the country in connection with COVID-19.

About it informs the website of the state Department.

“The Embassy and the Consulate will cancel all meetings that relate to immigration and non-immigration visas from March 20, 2020. Resources permitting, the Embassy and consulates will continue to provide urgent and emergency visa services”.

The U.S. office will resume normal visa services in the “shortest possible time”, but I can’t yet announce a specific date.

Ukrainians will not have problems in case of delay in U.S. visa because of the quarantine