USA worldwide suspend the issuance of visas

By Maria Batterburyon in News

США по всему миру приостанавливают выдачу виз

The U.S. state Department suspends all the usual visa services in all embassies and consulates of the country in connection with COVID-19.

About it informs the website of the state Department.

“The Embassy and the Consulate will cancel all meetings that relate to immigration and non-immigration visas from March 20, 2020. Resources permitting, the Embassy and consulates will continue to provide urgent and emergency visa services”.

The U.S. office will resume normal visa services in the “shortest possible time”, but I can’t yet announce a specific date.

Ukrainians will not have problems in case of delay in U.S. visa because of the quarantine

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article