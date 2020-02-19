Users of Dating site have chosen the ugliest men in the world

Users of popular Dating website BeautifulPeople chose the most ugly men in the world.

They were Irish, according to BAGNET, referring to newspaper the Mirror.

To register on the website BeautifulPeople need to upload your photos. The exterior of the new user will evaluate the so-called “Oldies” of the Internet platform of the opposite sex. And if the new guy they like, he will get permission to become a member of the popular site.

Most often, new users are denied due to the fact that they are overweight or they are too skinny, big nose, have bad skin, due to the abundance of hair on the body or, on the contrary, the hair of a user fluid.

It is noted that only 6% of single Irish men successfully passed the vote and was able to “break” the website. This figure is the worst among all nationalities.

That is, according to the rating of BeautifulPeople, the Irish were the most ugly men on the planet.