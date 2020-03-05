Users of social networks can’t decide whose portrait more closely resemble sneakers — Hitler or…

The model of shoes for the German company Puma has amused members of the network who saw in their design is a portrait of Adolf Hitler. The black parts of the model Storm Adrenaline resemble the hairstyle and mustache of the leader of the Nazis.

However, some felt that the sneakers resemble a portrait of the writer Nikolai Gogol. And someone saw a picture of the famous silent movie actor Charlie Chaplin.

Cougar blamed for the fact that their model of sneakers STORM ADRENALINE this is a disguised portrait of Hitler What Is Hitler. Is Nikolai Gogol! pic.twitter.com/TACIJNyDCX — (Not)serious Mead (@russiaspeaks) March 3, 2020

Someone decided that this is ridiculous, and someone was indignant at this arrangement, suspecting the brand in secret sympathies for the Nazis.

The founders of the brand Puma are brothers Rudolf and Adolf Dassler. In 1924 they founded the “Shoe factory of brothers of Dassler”. And both were staunch members of the Nazi party.

In 1948, the relatives quarreled and divided the production. Adolf called his company Adidas (short for ADI Dassler), and Rudolph first chose the name of Ruda (the acronym of his name), and then renamed it the Puma. Puma and Adidas became competitors.

