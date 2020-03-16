USM Bel Abbes vs ASO Chlef live streaming free for the Chlef Algerian Ligue 1

USM Bel Abbes vs ASO live streaming free for the Chlef Algerian Ligue 1

USM Bel Abbes – ASO Chlef will play in one of the matches of the Algerian championship on Monday March 16 – we offer our forecast for this meeting.

Bel Abbes

USM Bel Abbes is coming to the nearest match in the second part of the standings in 11th place. The team is located not so far from the relegation zone, at a distance of five points.

The last segment of the season was not very successful for the future hosts of the match. For the previous seven rounds, USM Bel Abbes earned only four points. Moreover, the only victory for this period, they earned just at home.

ASO Chlef

ASO Chlef in the League 1 standings is one position lower, earning just one point less than the future rival.

Away team won not so often. In two of the three previous guest matches, however, they managed to get two victories, but the rivals were not the strongest either.

Statistics

USM Bel Abbes has won five of their last seven league games at home.

In five of the last seven home matches, USM Bel Abbes played a forecast of “total over 2.5”.

” ASO Chlef” lost on the road seven of the last 11 matches.

In seven of the last ten away matches, ASO Shlef played a forecast of “total less than 1.5”.

In five of the last six in-person matches, the bet “total less than 2.5” has played.

Forecast

USM Bel Abbes can be called a home team. They earned most of the points in their native arena, where they often won. Quite successfully, they play with a future opponent, whom they defeated in the last two full-time matches in a row.

Our forecast is the victory of USM Bel Abbes with handicap (0) for 1.64 in BC 1x