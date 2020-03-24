Usyk told how he was offered money to lose in the world Cup final (video)

Ukrainian boxer-heavyweight Alexander Barbel spoke about the interesting stories that happened to him at the world Cup in 2011, which was held in Baku (Azerbaijan).

“Yeah, came to me and offered to “lava,” so I lost in the final to the Azerbaijani Teymur Mammadov. I said literally the following: “I Have a daughter Elizabeth. Once she grows up, her kids, my grandchildren. And here the grandson goes to school, and he says that his grandfather was corrupt, seduced by “lava,” and they wanted me to “gold” brought”. This is unacceptable to me, I am very long this went on. And money is not a priority for me, “said Alexander in “kings of the ring” on TV channel “2+2”.

Note that on the way to the final, our compatriot dealt with Tutmasam Eugenijus from Lithuania (26:2), Bulgarian Tervel Pulev not come to fight with Alexander, then could not resist the Russian Artur Beterbiev (17:13), and in the semi — and Belarusian Sergey Korneyev (23:10). In the final fight the Crimean easily defeated Azerbaijani Mammadov — 25:15.

Full video of fight the Tendril — Mammadov

It “gold” the world championship became the first in the career of the Mustache — two years before that, in 2009, the Ukrainian won the bronze in Milan. Then there were Olympic awards in London 2012 and the transition to the pros in 2013.

