“Uzbek Princess”, the daughter of former President Islam Karimov, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison…

The Uzbek Supreme court in Tashkent sentenced the 47-year-old Gulnara Karimov, eldest daughter of the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov (who died in September 2016), to 13 years and 4 months ‘ imprisonment on new charges. She was found guilty of organizing a criminal community, extortion, embezzlement, embezzlement of public funds and legalization of proceeds derived from criminal activities.

The official report States that, according to the norms of the criminal legislation and taking into account the previous sentences the sentence will be calculated from August 21, 2015.

Until 2013, Gulnara Karimov was called the “Uzbek Princess”, one of the most influential women in Central Asia and the richest women in the world. According to Daily Mail, she was friendly with movie stars, leading politicians and members of Royal families.

Karimov with bill Clinton

Karimov, a cousin of the British Queen Michael Prince of Kent

Gulnara has made a career of singer, designer, oversaw several TV channels and radio stations. But then she fell into disgrace from his father. It withdrew from the post of Ambassador to the UN, and she lost her diplomatic immunity.

In 2015, in relation to Gulnara Karimova opened a criminal case in Switzerland, Sweden and the USA. She was accused of embezzlement of funds worth about a billion dollars. In particular, in receiving bribes from six Telecom companies — mobile operators and those who were engaged in laying cables and providing coverage Wi-Fi and WiMAX networks in Uzbekistan.

In the same year, a criminal case was opened in Uzbekistan. Gulnara Karimov was accused of extortion and tax evasion, and sentenced to five years imprisonment. In 2017 she was sentenced to five years imprisonment. Karimov has served the sentence under house arrest in her daughter’s house, but for violating the conditions of his detention were in March 2019 into a colony.

