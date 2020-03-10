“Valencia” — “Atalanta” — 3:3: online video goals of the match of the Champions League

Tuesday, March 10, at the stadium “camp de Mestalla” in Valencia in the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League the local eponymous club adopts Italian “Atalanta” (referee — Ovidiu Hategan from Romania, live TV — Football 1). Recall that in the first match of “BERGAMASCHI” at the stadium “San Siro” in Milan, where they spend their home games in the competition, defeated the rival — 4:1.

The duel takes place almost completely behind closed doors. The stands of the stadium were not allowed not only the fans, but also journalists — with the exception is responsible for the television broadcast. The players also “Atalanta” the last time live in a constant sanitary control — in particular, they recommended not to hug after goals.

After the defeat in the first match “bats” spent three games in the Spanish example, once winning, drawing and losing, and are in the standings, in seventh place with 42 points behind leading in the zone of the Champions League Getafe four points.

But the “Atalanta” in connection with mass delays and cancellations of matches in Italy managed to spend only one match during this period, beating out “Lecce” — 7:2. Team Gianpiero Gasperini takes the fourth place in the standings of Serie A, ahead of the ongoing fifth Roma three points (in this case the “BERGAMASCHI” one game in hand) and behind occupying third place inter by six points.

In the reporting duel bookmakers did not see the favorite, paying slightly more likely guests. For example, the company “Favorite Sports” betting to win “Atalanta” was made with a ratio of 2.42, the draw was estimated to 3.90, and the victory of “Valencia” — 2.76. Experts do not believe that “bats” will be able to make a comeback and reach the quarter-finals: on such an outcome given a factor of 14.0 (for success “BERGAMASCHI” — a total of 1.03).

“Valencia” (Spain) — Atalanta (Italy) — 3:3

Valencia: 13. Sillesen, 18. Vass, 17. Coquelin, 12. Dhahabi (7. Guides, 46), 14. Gaia, 6. Kondogbia, 10. Parejo, 20. Torres, 8. Soler, 19. Rodrigo, 9. Gameiro.

Subs not used: 1. Domenech, 33. Guillamon, 16. Li Kang Ying, 25. Florenzi, 23. Sobrino, 11. Cheryshev.

Atalanta: 57. Sportiello, 19. Jemsite, 3. Caldara, 6. Palomino, 11. Freuler, 15. De Ron (91. Zapata, 44), 33. Hatebur, 8. Gosens, 88. Pasalic, 10. Gomez, 72. Iličić.

Subs not used: 31. Rossi, 7. Ciborra, 5 Times, 21. Castani, 18. Malinowski, 9. Muriel.

Goals: Gameiro (21, 51), Torres (67) — Iličić (3, penalty, 42, penalty, 71).

0:1 — Iličić (3 min., penalty)

1:1 — Gameiro (21 min.)

1:2 — Iličić (42nd min, pen)

2:2 — Gameiro (51 min.)

3:2 Torres (67 min.)

3:3 — Iličić (71st min.)

