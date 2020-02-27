Valentine’s day: romantic SMS greetings

Photo: unsplash.com

In the most romantic day of the year to stock up on not only gifts for their loved ones, but also with affectionate greetings to them.

Every Valentine’s Day will be pleased to receive from your second half, friends or relatives pleasant greetings.

LeMonade offers you a collection of variety SMS messages for Valentine’s Day.

“My love for you is like the thundering of a waterfall, like a beating heart. The same loud, pure and infinite.”

“This message is a virtual kiss. Hold the phone to my heart. Repeat as necessary.”

“When you look at me, I fall into a trance and lose control. Sometimes it scares me, but today you can do with me whatever you want!”

“In this message 1 million kisses for 209 of kisses in a minute. After exactly 8 hours of kissing will end. To replenish kisses call my number.”

“Today is the day when every decent man is bound to fall in love, confess, kiss and then get married. Poorly stacked? The clock is ticking!”

“I believe in the sorcery of love in its mysterious power. And on Valentine’s Day you are sending your impulses.”

“On Valentine’s Day I wish to always feel the warmth of the native heart and feel the joy in the strong arms of loved ones. Let the love always lives in your life.”

“The day we met is a day I will never forget. I’ve never been as happy as that day when I found you, my love!”

“You make my heart sing and soar in the clouds. It’s time to celebrate our love!”

“You’re the most precious thing I have. I will always be there, my love!”

