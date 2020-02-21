Valeria gathered in the state Duma

Banned in Ukraine Valeria after the musician Sergei Shnurov, which entered into the Pro-Kremlin “Party of Growth” going into politics. The artist plans to create his own party and take part in the election race for the State Duma in 2021. Plans missus told the publication “Fontanka.ru” the husband of Valeria producer Iosif Prigozhin.

They already came up with a possible name for the future party — “Strong women”. Valeria promises to fight for women’s rights, to protect them from domestic violence. The singer knows what it is. In an interview she told how ex-husband Shulgin beat her.

“There are men willing to support women in their desire to make our country better. Russia needs this balance,” — said Prigogine. He also added that the party will support the wife of the Deputy of Oksana Pushkin, which is developing the draft law “On prevention of domestic violence”.

It seems that soon the state Duma will appear a lot of well-known persons from show-business.

The creation of his female party stated earlier, the Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter