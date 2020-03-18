Valery harchishin published a test result for COVID-19 (photos)

The leader of the group “druga Rika” Valery harchishin, who is undergoing treatment in a private clinic with pneumonia, has assured that he does not have a coronavirus and published the test results on COVID-19. The musician wrote an ironic post on social networks, and again asked him to leave his friends alone. He stressed that I took the test twice — Express-test in the White Church and PCR analysis in the special laboratory in Kiev.

“Now, for the sake of refuting the myths and provide official alibis to your friends and dear contact persons, publish the results of my tests. Take care of yourself, keep your sense of humor and common sense,” — wrote the show.

We will remind, after a trip to Italy, the musician was hospitalized in Bila Tserkva. After exclusion of the coronavirus he went to a private clinic.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter