Validated by Franck Gastambide will have hit 6 million views !

On Twitter, Franck Gastambide has shared a message where he thanked his fans. The reason for this ? His series Validated has over 6 million views !

There are only a few days, Canal+ has broadcast the new episodes of the series rap ” Validated “. A great achievement for Franck Gastambide, who is the creator. Since the new series was released, this last is a tobacco.

On social networks, many internet users do not speak more of it. Franck Gastambide sees how his creation is pleasing to its fans. The latter, moreover, were eager to see the new season of ” Validated “. For the moment, this last is being written.

In the meantime, Franck Gastambide continues to break records with her series ” Validated “. This Tuesday, march 24, the developer has posted a new message on his Twitter account. He also thanked his fans because he has over 6 million views.

Franck Gastambide has unveiled the following message : “Boot exceptional. More than 6 million views in just five days. Thank you to all “. He also added : “I have not the words ! This is amazing ! THANK you ! “.

But this is not all. Franck Gastambide has also made revelations about the creation of his series. On his account Instagram, he also revealed : “When I decided to take Taxi 5, I knew this bet was a complicated, risky. And you would wait for me at the turn. Fortunately, the film was a big success “.

The actor has also entrusted it : “But tackling a series on the middle of the French rap, it was clearly still far more complicated ! The risk of disappointing the public, the environment, the rappers and fans of rap was great.”

He also concluded : “As they are demanding, capable, passionate. That is 3 days that I also get thousands of messages, post, tweet, comment amazing… Thank you ! I kiffe ! “. Remains to be seen if it will continue to be a hit with his series !