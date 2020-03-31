Validated: episode 5 strongly inspired by the clash Booba and Kaaris for TPMP !

Share on Facebook

In episode 5 of the series to be “Validated”, broadcast on Canal+, Apash is invited in the show TPMP. This is reminiscent of the clash Booba – Kaaris !

A scene from the series “Validated” on Canal+ is reminiscent of the clash between the two French rappers Booba and Kaaris to TPMP. The director Franck Gastambide explains why ! MCE tells you more.

The scene from episode 5 of “Validated” surprise everyone ! In effect, the viewer follows Apash go on the set of TPMP, presented by Cyril Hanouna.

Thus, internet users are questioning ! Why is this stage of the series 100% French rap surpasses fiction and becomes real ?

Then, the co-creator Franck Gastambide account to restore the truth ! Questioned by our colleagues from AlloCiné, the actor pushes the confidences. It tells the story of how this was shot !

First, it kills to repeat it ! He wanted the series to be “Validated” to be as realistic as possible ! Indeed, it is for this reason that some rappers embody their own role !

In fact, Franck Gastambide was determined to shoot scenes on real trays, like Skyrock but also TPMP. It begins : “We come to a scene like this, thanks to my relationship. “

“Validated” is meant to be realistic and sincere

Thus, the co-director of the series to be “Validated,” says : “Cyril is a friend to me. (…) It has agreed to do what I asked him. It was shot in one take at the end of a show, thanks to his talent. “

“They have finished the set at 21: 15, and the driver of hall has warned the public that they would turn over a little thing for the series. And it gives the scene a little bit crazy you see. “

Also, this scene is reminiscent of the clash between the two French rappers Booba and Kaaris. In fact, this took place on the plateau de TPMP on January 10, 2019.

Thus, Franck Gastambide was inspired for the scene to be ” Validated “. In fact, Mastar (Mussar Mansaly), the rival vowed to Apash (Hatik), joined the plateau. And there, it is the clash !

“The scene of TPMP is symptomatic (…) It can remind us of things, that we have all seen, but it is assumed and asserted in the series” , concludes the actor.