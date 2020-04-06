Validated: The series of Franck Gastambide reconciles the rap and the tv [FOLDER]

Share on Facebook

Canal+ has released his series phenomenon : Validated. A series produced by Franck Gastambide, who wants to reconcile the French rap and the tv. Is it worth the detour ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Franck Gastambide has been strong : the real of Taxi 5 and Pataya released, thanks to Canal+ series on the rap game, Validated. A show made in France, which, therefore, puts in the honor the street music in the French.

It is a sort of mix hybrid 10 Percent and Empire to the French. It stands out also by his casting choice.

Yes, the series invites a plethora of guest stars, to give him a little more cachet. Including rappers renowned, such as Soprano, Ninho or Lacrim and Seth Gueko.

“The principle is of unknown heroes that may identify themselves, but which intersect with real rappers “, said Franck Gastambide, about his series, Validated.

Then, the series succeeds in reconciling rap and television in French ? Here are a few elements of response.

Validated: a series on the culture of rap but accessible

Even if it is not a priori familiar with the rap game, Posted is a series that is entertaining to all the world. Not need to be a pro of the street culture to be seduced by this series, it sounds a little bit cliché.

This series is kind of a dive in the show biz, a little of the 10 per Cent. The latter evokes the daily life of the officers of the stars, and follows in Validated, the breakthrough of a young artist, Apash.

The decor is planted, we find ourselves in a Paris very ghetto, very cliché. It follows the rappers on the TV, one of which, Mastar, idol and antagonist of Apash. From the first episode, we discover then the said Mastar in interview to ” Planet Rap “ on Skyrock.

It therefore follows the daily lives of rappers to the studios and tv shows of renowned, we even saw Hanouna in TPMP ! To give more natural to the series.

The series plays clichés, but does it well. It does not escape in any case not in the image of the street of paris, the wars between labels, the clashes between rappers, but also the ” bicrave “ and the deals.

“I think we are similar on a lot of things in the sense that like him, I’m a neighborhood girl, I grew up there, I experienced the life of street that it be selling drugs, hanging out in the bottom of the buildings and all “, said Clement Hatik who plays the role of Apash the Mov. ” And I’ve been wanting to get out of it, I was fascinated by the rap “.

Validated: a show packed full of current references

What works well in Validated, what are these references to the actu. Yes, if the series plays the clichés of the street, it is also based on real facts.

As they say, there is no smoke without fire. The show runners draw their inspiration in real-life clashes between rappers, like Booba and Kaaris.

“There are funny moments, but what we are interested in, this is someone who overcomes obstacles “ said its creator, the Parisian. ” There is that in rap, that there are these problems, these clashes “.

To give a touch of ” polar “ to the series, as said by Franck Gastambide itself. However, the prod avoids too wet and doesn’t want to do too much :

“It happened while we were writing, things that have happened at airports or, recently, a guy who decides to leave in the middle of the night to Lyons to put a beating to a guy who says things on Snapchat “, he continues, always the Parisian.

“If we had put in the scenario, we would have argued that this is too much guys, we’re not going to believe it “. Everything is a matter of degree, so.

A series with guest stars signed Canal+

So much validating the series, it is also because Validated this casting choice. In addition to the new ones, we are treated to many renowned artists.

Kool Shen of NTM, Soprano or Lacrim, and even Doc Gyneco and Rim’K… We can say it is a true series to guests. So much so that the series is signed by Canal+, which is not any tv channel.

Apart from the rappers, the series presents stars of the small screen, such as Sabrina Ouazani. We had this in Plan the Heart ; this time, it embodies an artistic director.

With this sort of Empire of the rap in the French style, Franck Gastambide gives himself the airs of Timbaland. In addition to inviting a whole bunch of artists known to the general public, he invites him as a guest star.

He plays music producer and puts it in front of the camera. He is the embodiment of DJ Sno, beatmaker and hunter talents.

Apart from the artists already present, many have already ” given their verbal agreement to be in the series” , said the creator to AlloCiné.

Confirmed: A stepping stone for Clement Hatik

The success of the series doesn’t benefit as Franck Gambadide, its creator. It also gives visibility to Clement Hatik, who portrays the role of Apash.

Since the release of Validated, Hatik explodes all figures with its tubes, thanks to his performance in this series signed by Canal+. We may say, it is a success for the young rapper independent.

His freestyle at Skyrock has even made unanimously. As the artist rubs shoulders with big names.

“I knew their work necessarily, but I do not know them personally “, said Clement Hatik, the protagonist in the Mouv‘. Thanks to Validated, Clement Hatik is validated.

On Spotify, his number of listeners has quadrupled, and his mixtape has made a leap of 12 places. It must be said that the soundtrack sends heavy.

The series ends in any case at the cliffhanger and clearly leaves us on our hunger. This suggests a sequel.

Good news : season 2 of Validated is alive and well in the pipes, despite a delay in filming because of the Covid-19.