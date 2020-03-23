Validated: The series of Franck Gastambide will be entitled to a season 2 !

Share on Facebook

Good news for fans of the series of Franck Gastambide ! Season 2 of the series Validated will be renewed.

Well, yes ! The French have occupied during the confinement imposed by the President of the Republic. And for good reason !

The first season of Validated knows a great success on Canal+ Series. The series of Franck Gastambide stands out from the crowd. She then turned to topics that make people afraid. But that are very rooted in the world of French rap.

In fact, the plot is based on a young dealer named Apache. His dream ? Become a rapper, and professional. The young man is so willing to do anything to achieve it.

Well, almost … Because he had overlooked the danger of this environment. In a world of rivalry, Apache, he can always rely on the loyalty of two friends William and Brahim ?

Validated, the series, which unanimously

The series Validated will be entitled to a season 2 ! An actor from season 1 was, therefore, confirmed to our colleagues of Sneakerspirit. He is the comedian, Hakim Jemili. ” We shoot season 2 in June. It’s a big excluded it.”

Franck Gastambide has said. It is, therefore, expressed to our colleagues at First : ” The feedback that interest me the most in a first time it is those people concerned by the topic of the series. “

In fact, several of the personalities concerned have therefore welcomed the reality of Validated. Among them, many actors, rappers, entertainers. But also friends of the director.

“When I Kassovitz, Omar, Ramzi, the friends of my neighborhood and the guys in the rap game you say : “this is the series that was expected,” you’ve already won. “

“Even Laurent Bouneau, who was very worried at the outset, congratulated me after seeing the series of a treaty. The same with Fred, the presenter of Planet Rap. They have said to me : ‘this is exactly what it’s like to live’. “