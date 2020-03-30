Vampires: Is it just a series of vampires more ? [FOLDER]

Share on Facebook

Netflix has unveiled a new series : Vampires. A show to the French, who speaks thus, not surprisingly… of blood-suckers ! Wouldn’t there another series in this genre ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

We may say, the blood-suckers are a lot of ink to flow. Dracula’s Vampire Diaries, passing by Buffy and Twilight, the vampire stories are legion.

Then, the series Vampires signed by Netflix renews the genre ? Or is it a flop among the collection of series and movies from nares ?

Between series for teens and bloodshed galore, it is the balance sheet.

Vampires : a series away from Buffy et al.

Netflix serves us-it’s warmed up ? After all, we already had a plethora of series of vampires. Including a new Dracula, produced by the platform SVoD.

We plant so the decor : Doina, a young teen, must fight against his inner demons. In fact, from the beginning of the trailer, she realizes that she ” became like them “, the vampires.

Yes, his mother is a vampire, and he has passed on the gene. Despite this, she does everything to protect it and keep it away from other of its congeners.

Half-human, half-vampire, you can say that it sounds a bit cliché. All thatone has to deal with the same problems of ado, the same love triangles, etc

The heroine is torn between a nice boy, and a vampire, just like her. It reminds us a little Sabrina, now in love with Harvey, and then Nick, witch just like her.

Netflix is thus used to us a heroine who wants to compete with our dear Buffy. the difference that it does not appear against the vampires, since it is one of their own.

Yes, the series puts women in the spotlight and restoring the fortunes of the woman vampire, too overshadowed by Dracula, Edward Cullen and his ilk.

On the one hand, Martha, the mother vampire, who wants to eliminate his clan. And the other Doina, and his daughter, who seeks to find her place and to tame this new gift.

The series offers us, therefore, something at once kitsch, retro and modern through his photography. Although the treatment of the vampire brings a certain freshness.

Netflix offers a vampire more gore, but more human

Here, we don ‘t really deal with vampires as is. They are, you’re going to see something slightly different.

It is so far from the myth of Bram Store. But it is not totally close to that of the pop culture.

Here, to be a vampire, you must have the gene. It is transmitted by the mother of the heroine, who has to take pills to calm the impulses and bloodthirsty.

A contrast to Angel, Spike or Drusilla in Buffy, the vampires have no a side, any side and a smooth face, monstrous. They are not immortal.

It will be easier to get rid of it with a stake. All that the sun does not kill them, even if they fear him.

Some will be so disappointed not to find their own mythology to the vampire. It plays more on the gore than on the fantastic.

Here, the gene of vampire translates into impulses and cravings for blood and violence. It is not just a question of wanting to plunge her canines razor-sharp in the neck of his victim…

Finally, it was rather dealing with a vampire worthy of the heroine – human – of Serious. In this film gore, the heroine, vegetarian, discovers the impulses of cannibals !

The transformation of the heroine is a metaphor for the transition to adulthood. In adolescence, it feels like a monster, feeling her body change and we have a lot of urges !

With Vampires, Netflix, therefore, seeks to appeal to both fans of blood-sucking, but also a any other public. In any case, the vampires are used as a pretext to address a whole bunch of themes…

Maybe a little too much of themes, truly !

A series of vampires yes, but the French

We will say : Vampires is a series of French. Produced by the producer of Ten Percent and Kabul Kitchen, we find this french touch, throughout the adventure, which is devoured in 6 episodes longer than 40 minutes.

As we have seen, the series plays with a kind seen time and time again. However, our vampires settled in a context far from that of the literature and Hollywood.

Here, no cemeteries, family vault, castle or typical of Transylvania. We find ourselves catapulted into our today’s Paris.

So clearly, it changes the Louisiana and its accents of voodoo like in Vampire Diaries and The Originals. No shadow no more Sunnydale, lost city in the depths of California under which hides a mouth of hell !

Vampires anchors, in any case, in our reality, by flirting with the actu. She speaks to us, therefore, at the time of genetics, immigrants, but also of the tray 2020 !

Yes, the heroine has to juggle between the discovery of his true nature, his life in a family of undocumented migrants, and the fact that it has to pass the tray to the end of the year.

We also discover a Paris less glamorous than in many productions, foreign as French. Towards the 20th in the shallows of Belleville, near the Eiffel Tower and Montmartre, a picturesque Plan Heart.

The B. O is in any case very neat, as are the scenes, which gives the series a very film indie. Even though the series is far from competing with large numbers of vampires, like True Blood, Vampire Diaries and of course, the iconic Buffy the vampire slayer !