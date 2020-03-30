Van Gogh — 167: the most famous paintings by famous artist

The Anniversary Of Van Gogh

March 30 marks 167 years since the birth of one of the most famous and unpredictable artists of the impressionist Vincent van Gogh.

A feverish desire to paint arose from the author all of a sudden. As a preacher, 27-year-old boyfriend left the profession, and with great fury began to paint everything that surrounded him — drew a lot of studying books and copying paintings by famous artists. And despite the fact that van Gogh for a while and took lessons in painting, it is safe to assume self-taught.

In all his life van Gogh created more than 800 oil paintings, of which 463 — wrote over the last 3 years.

But, no matter how hard the artist during his lifetime his paintings were not recognized. He was angry, drank alcohol depression, suffered from nervous breakdowns, but the brush still did not quit.

Van Gogh considered mentally ill, person with explosive character, many do not want to deal with him. But after a conflict with his colleague Paul Gauguin, van Gogh, surprised the public when anger cut off his left ear part. After that, the artist spent some time in a psychiatric hospital. Was van Gogh died in poverty, still thinking that his paintings are useless.

Today, the name van Gogh is a symbol of an era of post-impressionism, and his paintings are sold for fabulous sums, to this day continuing to surprise, to surprise, to enchant, to bewitch and enchant.

In honor of this significant date LeMonade decided to recall the most famous paintings of the great artist.

“The potato eaters”, 1885

“Yellow house” 1888

“Starry night over the Rhone”

“Bedroom in Arles”

“Wheat field with cypresses”

“Self-portrait” 1889

“Road with cypress and star”

“Van Gogh’s chair”, 1888

“Self-portrait with cut ear and pipe”

“Starry night”