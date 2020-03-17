Vanessa Paradis was supported by johnny Depp in the backdrop of allegations of amber heard

Vanessa Paradis. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood actor johnny Depp blames amber heard for slander after being accused of domestic violence. According to Depp, amber herself has repeatedly raised his hand, and it was found evidence in the form of recordings of telephone conversations.

Then in social networks launched a campaign in defense of johnny #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, which was joined by Depp’s former lover Vanessa Paradis.

French actress and singer once again spoke out in defense of johnny before she defended him in the course of loud divorce with the herd.

I know johnny Depp about 25 years. 14 of them we were partners, raised two children. All this time, I know johnny as a kind, attentive, generous and non-aggressive person and father. I’m aware of what the charges are publicly nominated amber heard vs johnny four years ago. And I can say that they have nothing in common with the person I know for many years. Johnny has never shown aggression and was not abusive to me,” wrote Paradis.

As you know, along with Depp Paradis lived from 1998 to 2012 and broke up with him when the actor began an affair with amber heard on the set of the film “the Rum diary”. The separation of Vanessa and johnny passed peacefully: they have maintained a good relationship and continued together to take care of their children, daughter Lily-rose and son Jack.

Earlier, the actress Penelope Cruz was supported by his old friend johnny Depp in court against his ex-wife amber heard. Depp also supported his ex-fiancée, American actress Winona Ryder, who in his statement says – it is hard to believe that johnny would ever commit an act of domestic violence.

In addition, LeMonade wrote that amber heard again filed for johnny Depp to court.