Varazdin vs Lokomotiv live streaming free

Varazdin – Lokomotiv: forecast for the match of the championship of Croatia (February 21, 2020)

Varazdin did not beat Lokomotiv in the last three home games, but will the tradition continue on February 21 – the answer is in our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Vartex

“Varazdin” fails the season – the team of Samir Toplak is the main outsider of the championship following 22 rounds. However, the “tailors” are still quite capable of escaping – they lag behind the transitional matches only due to additional indicators, and are not two points behind the saving eighth line.

The last round ended with great success for Varazdin – they managed to beat Zapresich 2-1 away, which put an end to his series of four consecutive defeats.

Locomotive

Lokomotiv sets itself much more ambitious tasks – the team of Goran Tomic relies on European competitions, but so far is in fifth place in the table. The club is four points behind the fourth Rijeka, which leaves him with chances of final success. In the last round of Lokomotiv, he beat Istra with a score 2: 0, having won the 10th victory of the season.

Statistics

In the last five matches, “Varazdin” suffered four defeats from the “Locomotive”, one match ended in a draw

Only in one of the last 11 matches has Varazdin managed to win

In 10 home matches of the championship “Varazdin” managed to get only two wins

Forecast

Lokomotiv is fighting for a place in the Europa League zone, in which it is still losing to its competitors, but it still has a chance of success. Today, guests will most likely only strive for victory – “Varazdin” is a very convenient opponent for them, and the “tailors” are in a serious crisis, as evidenced by their results and tournament position.

We believe that the owners have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Lokomotiv . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.93