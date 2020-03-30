Vastra Ingelstad IS vs Skabersjö IF live streaming free

Västra-Ingelstad – Scabersjö. Friendly Prediction (March 30, 2020)

Today’s rivals have received confirmation that the season will start soon and will hold a friendly match, in which they will play Vestra-Ingelstad and Scabersie on March 30, and we made a prediction for this duel. What to expect from this meeting? – the answer is in our material.



Västra Ingelstat

” Västra ” typical country club, acting at the level of regional tournament league Sweden. The team will start its new tournament according to the schedule, after it became known that the club management has received the go-ahead to start the championship, and it will be held in full, except for the women’s tournament in the region.

It is worth noting that Vestra-Ingelstad made a decision and through the club’s players offers free delivery of medicines and products for the elderly and sick in their city, but subject to a prepayment of 100 crowns.

Scabrier

” Skaberso ” also received the good news that the championship of the 5th Division of the Regional League South kicks off on 11 April. This decision was made after the Ministry of Health of Sweden invited residents to play sports, but imposed restrictions on movement around the country and the presence of more than 500 spectators in the championship matches.

Given that the club is able to fulfill such requirements, it was decided to take part in the new season. In the last matches, the “ green-yellow ” showed just enchanting football, and in the last game they lost to Lunds (3: 4).

According to the results of the last season, Viktor Pennlev became the team’s main goalscorer .

Statistics

At least four goals scored in 7 of the last 8 matches of Scabersje

Vestra-Ingelstad have lost 3 of their last 5 away matches

The last personal match ended in a draw (2: 2)

Forecast

Today, there are two teams that play attacking football, which is confirmed by analysts of bookmakers. We assume that we will see the game on a collision course, and a few football fans at the stadium will rejoice at goals scored.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (4) and put on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 1.92