38-year-old actress, like many other stars today urged to stay home. Brezhnev published in Instagram a couple of photos that captured in nudemom top with thin spaghetti straps and with a light makeup on the face.

“Take care of yourself. Stay home. Kiss and embrace you at a distance,” the singer wrote under the photos.

Vera Brezhneva looks very natural. Many subscribers artist wrote in her comments, compliments and other nice words.