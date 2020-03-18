Vera Brezhnev told how to be saved from coronavirus

In March 2020 Vera Brezhneva had a lot of flights, but she managed to avoid infection with coronavirus.

And all this thanks to the precautions which the singer observes for a long time. Vera Brezhnev shared the photo to his Instagram, showing a protective mask from coronavirus infection. The actress admitted that mask from Japan, she brought a friend.

“Quarantine — one for all. So I flew all my 10 flights in March. And antiseptic. Home now. Share your lifehacks”, signed the Faith.

Before seeing the artist in a mask at the airports, people reacted ambiguously. “In February, shied away. Already there…,” added the star, communicating with subscribers in the comments.

Returning home after the flight, Vera Brezhneva, as expected, remains in isolation for two weeks. The youngest daughter of a singer who lives and studies in Italy on 14 February left the country and is now with mom.

Also Vera Brezhnev admitted that at least one of her colleagues had contracted the coronavirus. Who’s the singer not reported.