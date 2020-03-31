Vera Brezhnev was not able to celebrate his daughter’s birthday due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вера Брежнева не смогла отпраздновать день рождения дочери из-за коронавируса

Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, who previously impressed with a big bust, are unable to celebrate the birthday of the eldest daughter Sonia Kiperman due to the coronavirus.

Last year the singer flew to Sonia to visit, making her a surprise. And this year, are unable to do so, because she lives in the United States.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Vera Brezhneva (@ververa) Mar 30 2020 7:01 PDT

But the singer is not upset, she congratulated Sonia online and was glad that last year had a real feast.

She also shared a scene from the past. “I was very lucky with this beautiful girl” — boasted Faith.

Sona this year was 19 years. In social networks it is shared archive child photos. The girl did not write popular now “end of life”, by signing the photo simply: “19”.

We will remind, earlier the birthday of the celebrated grandson of Sofia Rotaru, Anatoliy. The family of coronavirus congratulated him remotely.

Maria Batterbury

