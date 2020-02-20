Verka Serduchka, Tina Karol and pregnant Jamala will perform in the final of national selection on…

This Saturday, February 22, will be called the representative of Ukraine at the international song contest, which will take place in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). For this right in the final of the national selection will face six participants — the winners of the two semi-finals:. KRUTЬ, Jerry Heil, GO-A, David Axelrod, KHAYAT, TVORCHI.

Open live, which will broadcast the TV channels STB and NTU is Verka Serduchka. The star of “Eurovision” specially preparing a Grand performance. Also your show room will show the judge the selection of Tina Karol.



*Photo www.instagram.com/tina_karol

And pregnant Jamal, who was the judge of the selection before, will perform the new song “Gal”, written together with Аlyona Аlyona. Before the show the winner of “Eurovision” admitted, who is sick and sends SMS.

“When I was sitting in the judgment seat, I have not had time to send SMS, and it would be unethical, in my opinion. For the first time in 4 years I sent a text message in support of some of the participants in this national selection for TVORCHI. They hooked me up with a fresh sound, characteristic for the modern Swedish and British music. But never thought (that visits me often) that I’ve heard somewhere”, — said Jamal.



*Photo www.instagram.com/jamalajaaa

Recall that the judges of the national selection are Danilko, Tina Karol and Vitaly Drozdov. The permanent host of live — Sergei Prytula.

He was accused of plagiarism and called you a scammer. Wife and producer artist Allen Brain in an interview with “FACTS” said it for some time, got them out of the rut, but they do not intend to comment on rumors, but seriously aimed at a victory.

