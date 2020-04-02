“Very nice”: Brezhnev and Meladze touching congratulated Montica happy birthday (video)

Pandemic coronavirus worldwide makes adjustments to the lives of people born in late March and in April. Because of the isolation regime imposed in order to reduce morbidity, they can’t have noisy parties and take a virtual congratulations from friends from all over the world.

Probably for this reason that 38-year-old Vera Brezhneva with 56-year-old wife of Konstantin Meladze decided to congratulate the singer Dima of Maratika with his 34th birthday via Instagram.

So, to the accompaniment of Constantine Faith sang a line from a song by Montica called “Eternity”.

The greeting was appreciated not only Dima, but many fans of the Faith. In their comments they noted that the video is homemade and sweet and began to do a couple compliments.

“How can you be so cute!”, “To shiver sweet. Love both!”, “What are you good and positive”, “Awesome! I join!” “Ahh, how cool” “are You not divorced?”, “OMG!!! This is perfect! Love”, “Perfect greeting”, “Thank You for all You do for quarantinee!”, — write fans.

As you know, the quarantine Vera Brezhneva not only improvises with her husband, but also holds home workout live and happy family with new recipes. In isolation the singer also finally found time for my beauty channel on instagram — where Faith gives subscribers tips for caring for face and body, and talks about the basics of the diet.

