Very unequal marriage: the man “a little over a hundred” married a girl “almost twenty” (photo)

In our days, the age difference between a man and a woman someone hard to impress, but still sometimes there are cases that can confound any inexperienced in such matters of the person.

One such extraordinary incident happened recently in Indonesia, where the hundred-year man married to a twenty year old girl.

About it writes The British The Mirror.

The publication notes that groom named Katte famous because he participated in the struggle against the Dutch colonizers, which Indonesia was completed in 1945!

The wedding took place at the bride’s home Indo Alang in Wahoo, in the Central Indonesian province of South Sulawesi.

Giving comment to local media reports, a relative of the groom Ayu Anggreni Mukhtar said that the exact age katti is not known, but he definitely is already a hundred years old.

“I’m not really sure about their exact age, but definitely Kate more than 100 years, he was a fighter against the Dutch colonialists. And his wife a little over twenty“, — he said.

According to him, Kate spent 279 pounds (5 million local rupees) on “Mehr” to his wife (in “ransom” — money or property paid by the groom to the bride and her family during the Islamic wedding).

The publication notes that marriages with such a large age gap are rare in Indonesia, but when they happen, they usually enter into a marriage with an older man and a much younger woman. However, local media recently reported that the country hosted the wedding between the 71-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy.

the fact that one of the spouses can not fully perform the functions which it is waiting for the other side.

