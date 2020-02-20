Very unsporting behavior: a player bit an opponent for the penis and is suspended for 5 years

Despite the fact that football is popularly favorite game, for the players themselves it can be very dangerous. And it’s not even about the bees that are attacking the masters of the ball on the field, and on the behavior of some players.

Such a conclusion can be drawn from the incident, which occurred in France: the footballer has earned a five-year suspension for biting opponent’s penis.

Egregious incident occurred in an Amateur League after the match between “Terville” and “Stricom” writes the Daily Mail.

After completion of the match in the car Park between players sparked the conflict. One of the players “Tervis”, guided by noble motives, decided to break up the fighting, but the player of “Satria” basely bit him below the belt.

In hospital the victim has left about a dozen stitches, and after the medical help he had four more days to spend at the hospital. In the punishment of “Satria” was suspended from football for a period of five years, and his opponent for the fight, was disqualified for six months.

Meanwhile, the match between “Terville” and “Stricom” ended in a draw — 1:1. For the hosts scoring was in the first season, but by the end of the trial, the club was punished for failure to comply with its obligations under security so the team took off two points and fined 200 euros.

