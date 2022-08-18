Vesper Chronicles: 5 post-apocalyptic films to see before the end of the world

On the occasion of the release of Vesper Chronicles, we come back to 5 post-apocalyptic films that take care of their universe.

InVesper Chronicles, which comes out this August 17 in our dark rooms, a gifted young girl tries to survive in a devastated world and to help her father, bedridden. Years ago, humans completely ransacked Earth's biodiversity, leaving behind only desolate lands full of threatening organic plants. Only the lucky ones were able to board inaccessible citadels, leaving the populations to their own fate.

A very interesting ecological story, whose main quality is undoubtedly its universe, which is both very rich and very plausible, thanks to an inspired production design and very good special effects. In short, it's a post-apo in the rules of the art. We couldn't help but jump at the chance to evoke the post-apocalyptic universes that stimulate us the most, from The Pier to the Sons of Man >.

As terrifying as it is a vector of hope, the genre never ceases to confront us with our own end or the conditions of our survival. Themes that run through all the works listed in our video,but also the feature film by Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper. To convince you a little more, do not hesitate to read our review of this very beautiful post-apocalyptic science fiction surprise. Will you be spending the end of the world with us?

This is an article published as part of a partnership. But what is a widescreen partnership?