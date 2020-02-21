VfL Osnabrück vs Erzgebirge Aue live stream, preview, prediction

VfL Osnabrück vs Erzgebirge Aue live stream

Osnabruck – Erzgebirge Aue. Forecast (cf. 2.34) for the match of the German championship (February 21, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the second league match in Germany, in which on February 21 Osnabruck will receive the Erzgebirge Aue. How will teams split points in this duel? – the answer is in our material.

Osnabruck

The champion of the third league started quite briskly in a new tournament for himself and managed to gain a foothold in the middle of the tournament table, having gained seven wins and world victories in an asset. ” Osnabrück ” got 28 points and is just two less than in today’s opponent.

In the last five matches, the “ purple-white ” do not know victories and could only draw two times. In the last game, Daniel Tune’s wards parted ways with another Bundes 2 rookie – Karlsruhe (1: 1), for which we made a prediction.

Erzgebirge Aue

The 14th team of the past season started well, but could not continue the race and after 22 rounds was in eighth position. After the defeat of “Greuther Fürth” (3: 1), ” purple ” once played a draw and three lost.

In the last round of the “ Erzgebirge Aue ” in their field did not cope with the “Holstein Kiel” (1: 2).

The main sniper of the team for today is Nazarov (eight goals).

Statistics

Osnabruck have lost their last three home matches

Aue have not won away in the championship since July 27 last year

Erzgebirge Aue lost 4 of their last 5 away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of the Saxon club (1: 0)

Forecast

The bookmakers are on the side of the hosts, which is not surprising – the performance of the Aue away games is one of the worst in the league. In our opinion, today’s rivals are worthy of each other, and we assume that more experienced guests will be able to get important tournament points.

Our forecast – “Erzgebirge Aue” will not lose + the total is less (3.5) and we bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.34