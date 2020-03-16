VHL: Auto v Polar Bears live streaming free

Auto v Polar Bears. Forecast for the VHL match (March 16, 2020)

The fifth match of the playoffs of the MHL championship between Auto and Polar Bears will be held on March 16. Whether Yekaterinburgers will be able to complete the series in their favor, find out from our forecast.

Auto Ekaterinburg

Before the start of the series, Avto from Yekaterinburg was regarded by bookmakers as its favorite, but so far the teams that have taken the neighboring places in the East standings are playing on equal footing – after four meetings, a 2-2 draw. The Yekaterinburg team led the score after victories at home 4: 2 and away 3: 1, with a home defeat 1: 3, but in the fourth match they lost unexpectedly large – 0: 3.

The fifth game in the capital of the Urals will show which of the youth teams has a more “severe” character.

White bears

Chelyabinsk “Polar Bears” , having confidently won the last match on their ice 3-0, were able to equalize the score in the confrontation, and now everything will depend on the last match, as the series are played up to three victories. Recall that the farm club “Tractor” four times over the past ten seasons was able to reach the semifinals of the Kharlamov Cup.

Demid Mansurov scored 2 (1 + 1) points in the last winning match against Auto.

Statistics

Auto won six of their last nine matches

Auto has won 10 of its last 12 personal meetings

Polar Bears lost in three of their six previous bouts

Forecast

We think that it will not be easy for anyone in this match, but nevertheless, a certain advantage should be given to the owners – as they say, houses and walls help. We recommend betting on their loss in regular time with a limited number of accurate throws.

Our forecast is a double chance of “Auto” + total goals less (5.5) . In 1XBid for this option, a coefficient of 1.89 is proposed