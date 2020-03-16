VHL: Humo vs Zvezda live streaming free

Humo vs Zvezda. Forecast for the VHL match (March 16, 2020)

Humo and Zvezda will meet each other in the fourth match of the ¼ final of the VHL playoffs on March 16. About whether the Tashkent team will be able to level the score in the series, read our forecast.

Humo

The Tashkent “Humo” , as we expected, lost to the Muscovites in their third game in their conditionally stadium (due to the ban on sporting events in Uzbekistan due to the coronavirus, the match was not in Tashkent, but in Voskresensk) – 0: 2. The score in the series as a result was 2-1 in favor of Zvezda, but even if the “birds” eventually yield to the winners of the “regular season”, they can safely enter their debut season in the VHL into their asset.

Zvezda

The capital’s “Star” after defeating the Kazakhstani “Torpedo” in the 1/8 finals of 4-1 in the next stage of the playoffs, another club from the former Soviet republic got into rivals. So far, everything is in favor of the Muscovites – a hard victory in the first game in overtime 2: 1, defeat in the second match 2: 3, and a modest, but quite convincing Victoria in the third 2: 0.

As part of the team, we will single out 19-year-old Maxim Sorkin, who has already scored twice in a series with Humo.

Statistics

Humo have won five of their last six home matches

Zvezda has won 10 of 11 previous away fights

Six out of seven face-to-face meetings ended with TM (5.5)

Forecast

And again, we regard the chances of the “Star” as more preferable. We advise you to play the non-loss of the guest team in regular time in a not very productive match.

Our forecast is a double chance for the “Star” + total goals less (5.5) . In 1XBid for this option, a coefficient of 1.81 is proposed