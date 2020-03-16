VHL: Neftyanik Almetyevsk V Dynamo St. Petersburg Live Stream

Neftyanik V Dynamo St. Petersburg. Forecast for the VHL match (March 16, 2020)

The third match of the second round of the VHL playoffs is to be seen on March 16: “Neftyanik” and “Dynamo” St. Petersburg meet. About whether the hosts will be able to lead in the account in the series, read our forecast.

Almetyevsk Neftyanik , contrary to most forecasts, was able to disconnect the Tolyatti Lada itself, which had once performed in the KHL, won the series with a score of 4-3 from the playoff stage 1/8 finals. Four days after its completion, the team played the first match of the ¼ finals in St. Petersburg and predictably lost 0: 2. But in the second match “oilmen” played harmoniously, deservedly defeating 4: 1.

Daniel Nasybulin, whom we have singled out more than once, scored himself and gave the exact pass to his partner in this winning match.

Dynamo St. Petersburg

Dynamo St. Petersburg , unlike its quarterfinal rival, had a whole extra week to calmly prepare for the matches, since its series with the Pitmen from Uchaly in the eighth finals was completed ahead of schedule – 4-1. The start for Dynamo really turned out to be successful – a 2-0 victory, but then something went wrong, and the guests 4-1 won the second match.

Note that Dynamo became the second in the overall standings of the “regular season”, just one point behind its winner, the Moscow “Star”.

Statistics

Neftyanik won three of their last four matches

Dynamo have won five of their last six matches

Neftyanik won in four of six previous personal meetings (including friendlies)

They all ended with TM (5.5)

Forecast

Nevertheless, we advise you to bet on the loss of the hosts in the main time – Almetyevians are very convincing on their ice. In this case, the fight will, apparently, be stubborn, and the strikers of both teams are unlikely to be allowed to roam.

Our forecast is a double chance for the “Oilman” + total washers less (5.5) . In 1XBid for this option, a coefficient of 1.81 is proposed