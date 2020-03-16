VHL: Ugra Khanty-Mansiysk Vs Rubin Tyumen Live Stream

Ugra v Rubin. Forecast (KF. 2.14) for the VHL match (March 16, 2020)

The third quarterfinal match of the VHL playoffs between Ugra and Rubin will be held on March 16. We have prepared a forecast for this match for you: find out if the Tyumen club will be able to develop its advantage.

Ugra

The Khanty-Mansiysk Ugra became the second in the regular season in Group 2 (conditionally Eastern), sitting right after the Tyumen – the difference in points was six points. But in the quarterfinal series, while “Rubin” looks head and shoulders stronger, having won both starting matches on home ice 4: 1 and 5: 2.

In the first round, recall, the Ugra beat knocked out the Sunday “Chemist” 4-1 from the playoffs.

Rubin

The Tyumen Rubin began the playoffs with the Penza Diesel series, which they won, with a lot of effort, with a score of 4-2, so his quarterfinal opponent who had solved his problems earlier had three extra days of rest. So far, this fact has not affected the course of the series in any way: Tyumen confidently lead 2-0 after bright home victories (4: 1, 5: 2).

Egor Babenko and Andrei Rychagov scored a goal in each of these matches.

Statistics

Ugra lost in three of five previous meetings

Rubin have won their last five matches

Rubin has never lost to Ugra in any of eight face-to-face meetings in regular time

Forecast

Infrequently, bookmakers offer in combined bets on VHL matches the outcome “total over / under 2.5”, but this is just the case. We advise you to take advantage of this and play a double chance for the Tyumen, who have never lost to the Ugra in most of the time – three goals, I think the teams will still score against each other.

Our forecast is a double chance for Rubin + total goals more (2.5) . 1XBet offers a coefficient of 2.14 for such an outcome