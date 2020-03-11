Panic before rapidly spreading around the world with a coronavirus causes of frightened townsfolk to see the infection carrier in any stranger with slanted eyes.

So, in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk and guests of one of the hostels welcomed the artists of the Buryat theatre “Baikal” for patients with coronavirus Chinese and reported them to the police.

About it writes “Siberia.Realities”.

“Disembarked from the bus, and while I checked in, I go out into the lobby and see that there is Asgardia. I began to wonder what happened, what said that to alert the neighbors complained that a group of Chinese landed in the hostel at their house, and they came to understand this situation. Said we of Buryatia, Russia, all right, we are on tour“, — said PR-Manager of the theater Galina Louboutinnew.

According to Arista of Argala Badmaeva, it happened to him and his colleagues for the first time.

“It’s very frustrating actually live in the country, even in Moscow there were several such situations. It’s very frustrating, friends, so it is impossible,” said Badmaev.

The newspaper reminds that in connection with the disease the authorities of Krasnoyarsk region has decided to postpone indefinitely economic forum (KEF) due to the outbreak of coronavirus. So, in addition to start the Telegram-bot, which must promptly answer the questions of the population regarding coronavirus COVID-19, the government decided to conduct inspection of all of arriving medical staff or guards. In addition to coming from abroad, to be crossing the line of demarcation at the Donbass and admingranitsu with the occupied Crimea.

