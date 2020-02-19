Victoria Beckham appeared on the cover of Greek Vogue

45-year-old Victoria Beckham are ready to demonstrate their design skills both on the catwalk and on the cover of gloss. The British star has become the heroine Central fashion shoot March issue of Vogue Greece. The publication was inspired by the meaning of her name, singing her victory in profession and private life.

If life is a competition, that Victoria Beckham is a champion. A woman who with equal courage looked at the demands of her profession and the challenges of family life, defeating again and again, as befits him whose name means victory. A creative mind who invented one of the leading fashion brands, a member of the best-selling female pop group in history, the wife of one of the most sought after men on the planet and the mother of four children. Victoria Beckham graces the cover of “victorious” the March issue of Vogue Greece. Appears in a photo shoot, dedicated to spring, rebirth and light, presented the magazine his new hero.

The author of the photo shoot was the British photographer Alex Lubomirski shot earlier pomyvochnaya photo shoot Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. On the cover of Greek Vogue Victoria Beckham brought in clothes from the spring-summer collection of her brand Victoria Beckham. A few days ago, the designer attended the fashion Week in London, showing things of the season autumn-winter 2020/2021.