Victoria Beckham starred in a chic photo shoot for Mexican Vogue

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Виктория Бекхэм снялась в шикарной фотосессии для мексиканского Vogue

Popular designer, singer and businesswoman Victoria Beckham appeared on the cover of Mexican Vogue gloss. Pictures of the star and the magazine has shared on their official page in Instagram.

Beckham appeared lying in bed in a purple outfit. Also, the singer posed in a black mini dress with a revealing cleavage. The picture shows the star lying on the floor, crossing her legs on the couch.

Beckham put on black lace-up stilettos, used dark eye makeup and light curls.

In comments to pictures Beckham wrote that not sure of the feasibility of the publication. Celebrity wrote that the photo shoot was held a few months ago and she was fun.

The designer said he hoped for a speedy resumption of normal life and thanked all the participants of the shooting in Mexico.

Виктория Бекхэм снялась в шикарной фотосессии для мексиканского Vogue

Виктория Бекхэм снялась в шикарной фотосессии для мексиканского Vogue

Виктория Бекхэм снялась в шикарной фотосессии для мексиканского Vogue

Виктория Бекхэм снялась в шикарной фотосессии для мексиканского Vogue

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article