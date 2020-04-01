Victoria Beckham starred in a chic photo shoot for Mexican Vogue

Popular designer, singer and businesswoman Victoria Beckham appeared on the cover of Mexican Vogue gloss. Pictures of the star and the magazine has shared on their official page in Instagram.

Beckham appeared lying in bed in a purple outfit. Also, the singer posed in a black mini dress with a revealing cleavage. The picture shows the star lying on the floor, crossing her legs on the couch.

Beckham put on black lace-up stilettos, used dark eye makeup and light curls.

In comments to pictures Beckham wrote that not sure of the feasibility of the publication. Celebrity wrote that the photo shoot was held a few months ago and she was fun.

The designer said he hoped for a speedy resumption of normal life and thanked all the participants of the shooting in Mexico.