Victoria Bulitko first talked about personal

Ukrainian actress and star of “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko, which is credited with an affair with dance partner Dmitry Dikusar, for the first time openly spoke about his personal life. 37-year-old celebrity still not married and not in a hurry to burden the knot. About this actress has told in interview to the program “Sravi way” in category “Kava z pepper” on TV channel “Ukraine”.

The heart of Victoria for five years as busy, and now she is cohabiting with a man, which is quite far from the creative professions. My Bulitko has been programming in the IT field.

“He engaged in IT-programming. And dancing, by the way, did you ever and played the drums in bands,” says Vic during the interview.

Speaking of the wedding, Victoria admits that she does so well with a white dress she already wore many times during filming: “I think if it is good people can live together well. Not good – and it is not necessary to live together. No matter you are painted, not painted… So I tighten to get married, I want to build something and say: here is the number, this time, there is something to be. Maybe then I’ll marry.”

Children Victoria Bulitko together with your man has no plans. According to her, she would not mind to get pregnant spontaneously, but prefers to “run more”.

“He does not hint, he understands. Studying medicine that suggest that there is. I would like it to be a surprise, so I was like: “Oh, and I got pregnant by accident.” Not direct to do something special”, – frankly said Bulitko in interview to TV channel “Ukraine”.