Victoria Bulitko remembered his comic debut

Victoria Bulitko. Photo: facebook.com/bulitka

Actress “Diesel Show”, participant “s Tancu with a stars” Victoria Bulitko said she got her sense of humor, and about what roles she wants. This she shared with the newspaper “Poradnytsia”.

According to Victoria’s sense of humor is one of the best antivirus and anti-stress drugs.

Thanks to this, we live happy, look younger… the more a person interacts with fun people, looking more and more high-quality humorous content, the better he will have a sense of humor,” — said the actress.

According to Victoria, a great sense of humor are her parents. Now they even argue among themselves, who managed daughter.

And “debuted” to the family, one day while visiting my grandfather. Tied on a bed sheet and played the song of Vladimir Vysotsky “Oh, WAN, look what clowns…”. Everybody laughed and I got so excited that, in the end, he was enjoined to stop this Orgy. I have since, probably, remember the pleasure that can make people happy, laugh, laugh” — shared memories of Bulitko.

The actress also said that loved to review of the program of KVN, who is fond of her father, and recorded them on videotape.

Then the girls and the school rooms were used out of jokes,” said Victoria.

Prior to that role, as recognized by the actress, when there are already several in the Arsenal, next you want the main. And the more varied will be these genres, the better. Victoria it would be interesting to play something Nicomedia, and more — to star in Ukrainian full meter.