Victoria Kuzmova vs Anna-Lena Friedsman live streaming free for the WTA Lyon

Victoria Kuzmova vs Ana-Lena Friedsman. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 6, 2020)

In one of the quarter-final matches of the tournament in Lyon on March 6, Kuzmova and Friesman will play among themselves. Who will get the ticket to the semifinals? – read our forecast for the match.

Victoria Kuzmova

Victoria Kuzmova markedly added to the game in Lyon in comparison with what the talented Slovak tennis player demonstrated at the start of the season. There was confidence in the game on his pitch, does not give up after several unsuccessful rallies.

In two matches on the tournament grid, three Victoria sets were needed to win. However, the victories were completely deserved. It was possible in decisive sets not to slow down the pace, the strength of the blows, there was a good movement and a reserve of forces. Recall that in the first round Kuzmova outplayed Kerkhove (6-2, 2-6, 6-2), and in the second round she turned out to be stronger than Martintsova (6-4, 4-6, 6-4).

Anna-Lena Friedsman

Before performing in Lyon, Ana-Lena Fridzman played in the hall at two ITF tournaments. There were no big successes, she won three of five fights.

In Lyon, a German tennis player on the tournament stack passed Komardin (6-2, 6-2) and Mladenovic (6-3, 6-3). It’s not worth overestimating these victories. Nevertheless, Anastasia has no experience playing in such tournaments, and Mladenovic was too much mistaken. Now, for the first time in the tournament, Friesman has to play against an opponent who is able to reliably play on his pitch and stably hold the back line, a high pace.

Statistics

In the only personal meeting, the victory went to Kuzmova.

On the way to the quarterfinals, Freedsman did not give a rival a single set.

Kuzmova in the first two matches invariably lost the second set.

Forecast

In the forecast for the second round match with Kuzmova vs. Martintsova, we drew attention to the underestimation of the Slovak tennis player. In the quarterfinals, the odds of bookmakers for the match Kuzmova are at the same level as in the previous game.

Two easy victories in the performance of Friedman somewhat influenced the odds. Kuzmova has already defeated today’s rival, is able to play reliably and stably. We offer an underdog forecast.

Our forecast is Kuzmova’s victory for a coefficient of 2.35 in Betsiti BC.