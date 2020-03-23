Video patients lying on the floor in the corridors of overcrowded hospitals, the Spanish, shocked network

After the Italian hospitals crowded with patients with coronavirus, the network was shocked by a video made in Spanish hospitals, which already are unable to accept patients because of the congestion. So, according to the publication El Mundo, the Hospital Infanta Leonor in Madrid, people are forced to lie flat on the floor in the corridors waiting for medical care.

Pacientes tumbados en el suelo: así estuvieron las Urgencias del Hospital Infanta Leonor de Madrid el fin de semana. https://t.co/lzwig5EvhC pic.twitter.com/NZ1sKxybHh — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) March 23, 2020

Video made in another Metropolitan hospital, shows dozens of patients waiting for their turn.

This is what a hospital in Madrid looks like #QuedateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/hfYQlfs7Fh — Eoin O’malley (@AnMailleach) March 22, 2020

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country increased sharply, reaching 2182 people. For the last day died 462 infected with the coronavirus. In total, the infected were more than 33 thousand Spaniards.

58% of deaths from the coronavirus was in Madrid. Local authorities have turned the IFEMA Convention center to a field hospital — the largest in Europe. Here are 5,500 beds.

In Madrid sind die ersten Patienten im Notspital am Messegelände eingetroffen und es sieht aus wie in einem Film dystopischen. pic.twitter.com/q44LMwG9fF — Corinna Milborn (@corinnamilborn) March 22, 2020

As wrote earlier “FACTS”, the hospital also converted hotels, which are closed for tourists.

