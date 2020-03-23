Video patients lying on the floor in the corridors of overcrowded hospitals, the Spanish, shocked network

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Видео пациентов, лежащих на полу в коридорах переполненных испанских больниц, шокировало сеть

After the Italian hospitals crowded with patients with coronavirus, the network was shocked by a video made in Spanish hospitals, which already are unable to accept patients because of the congestion. So, according to the publication El Mundo, the Hospital Infanta Leonor in Madrid, people are forced to lie flat on the floor in the corridors waiting for medical care.

Video made in another Metropolitan hospital, shows dozens of patients waiting for their turn.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country increased sharply, reaching 2182 people. For the last day died 462 infected with the coronavirus. In total, the infected were more than 33 thousand Spaniards.

Видео пациентов, лежащих на полу в коридорах переполненных испанских больниц, шокировало сеть

58% of deaths from the coronavirus was in Madrid. Local authorities have turned the IFEMA Convention center to a field hospital — the largest in Europe. Here are 5,500 beds.

As wrote earlier “FACTS”, the hospital also converted hotels, which are closed for tourists.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article