Vikings-season 6: all of the vikings will they eventually disappear ?

The series Vikings is a pause. The first part of season 6 casts doubt on the survival of the characters.

The fans of the Vikings are waiting for the second part of the season 6 forward on History. The end of the series will mark the end of an empire ? ERM you everything.

THE END Of AN ERA ?

Season 6 will be the last. But the producers of Vikings are last the suspense ! In fact, in the first part of the series, the fans have cried for a very iconic character. Lagertha, wife of Ragnar, was killed by Hvitserk. So, is this the beginning of the end ?

A priori, if the series follows the dates, time of the empire, Vikings, the fans do not worry. The series began in 793, when Ragnar Lothbrok and the other fighters are plundering the monastery of Lindisfarne. The era of the Vikings came to a close in 1066, including the rise of christianity. Are they going to skip historical stages for the end of season 6 ?

The Vikings, a bloody end for the series

To believe the trailer of the next episodes, the end of this final season promises to be bloody. No one knows yet what will be the future of Ivar, Bjorn, Ubbe and the rest of the warriors. But in the timeline of the series, the Vikings and the Russians confront each other in 821, in episode 10. But there is still a good dozen years to the people of warrior to fight against their enemies. The fans can keep the mind quiet !

In addition, if the era of the warriors, scandinavians should come to an end, this would certainly not be in the main series. In fact, their story plays extra time. The platform, Netflix will release a spin-off of the Vikings : Valhalla, in which the adventure of the people will continue 100 years after Ragnar and his community. In short, this would be similar over the year to the end of the era of the Vikings. For the moment, the release date still remains mysterious.