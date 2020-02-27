Vikings-season 6: Katheryn Winnick has had to ‘ accept to appear old “

Share on Facebook

Vikings is in full production of its sixth season. On this occasion, Katheryn Winnick was aged on the screen. The actress returns to the top.

The epic of the Vikings ends with a final season. While Lagertha has gotten older, the actress, the performer had to agree to see themselves more old to the screen. MCE TV says it all.

In an interview, the star of the Vikings spoke a harsh reality of the environment. Namely, the old age in women. Experience ” bittersweet “ for the actress of 42 years. In fact, by the end of the season, his character appears to be distressed. Finally, this was inevitable.

It is necessary to say that this is 7 years that she portrays the role of Lagertha. However, it has not been so easy for the actress’s flagship Vikings to see who is older. ” I cried saying to myself that this is what I might look like later “, said the star to Tv Leisure.

Lagertha aged in Vikings: from feminism to ageism

“I had to accept to seem old in the Vikings” , has told then the actress. ” We added layers of wrinkles to make me look old. Honestly, the first time I saw myself, I cried “, tells the story of Katheryn Winnick. ” But it was good of me to allow myself to grow old, not to be necessarily beautiful “, nuance-t-elle. Even if it was hard to take this role, it has allowed him to see that she could ” have a career in being older “. And to add : ” We have need of it. Forget feminism. There is also the “ageism “ [the fact of discrimination against the elderly — ed.] which it is still necessary to “take care of”.

Indeed, older women are sometimes overlooked by Hollywood. However, Katheryn Winnick has fond memories of his role in Vikings. It should be said that she represents women in all its states. ” She had an incredible story. Of farmer’s wife to queen. she was then in a situation of domestic violence. And then, she was divorced, and led an army. […] She was so sexy and vulnerable in turn. As a result, Katheryn Winnick plans to become a film director. But she knows this : ” to become a film director, you have to have tough skin “. Finally, after having played a character like Lagertha, one can only believe in it.