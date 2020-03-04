Vikings-season 6: the end could disappoint the fans of the series !

Share on Facebook

The season 6 Vikings will not return for several months. The end could surprise fans and some will be disappointed.

The season 6 Vikings made a long pause and the fans will have to wait to see the last few episodes. However, they may well be disappointed for the final. Beware, the article contains spoilers !

There are several weeks, fans of the Vikings have been able to see the finals of the mid-season. The fans are in a tizzy and they are many to wonder if Bjorn is still alive. In fact, the son of Ragnar was stabbed while fighting against Ivar. Since then, no one knows if he is still alive, and the fans are very worried.

The fans of the Vikings are going to have to wait for long months to know if Bjorn is still alive. In fact, the rest of the season 6 is not expected to happen before several months. In addition, the channel will broadcast the final episodes of the series. The fans will therefore be able to know what will happen to the sons of Ragnar, and the end promises great surprises.

Vikings has been hugely successful and the fans love many of the characters. Nevertheless, it may well be that the last few episodes might not please everyone. Because of this, the production is already warning the fans and to prepare.

Vikings : fans disappointed by the finale ?

The last few episodes of Vikings are expected to arrive in November or December. The actors have already shot all the episodes of season 6, and they know what will happen. For its part, Georgia Hirst, who plays Torvi think the final is going to divide the fans. “Some fans might not appreciate the way the series is going to end. I do not think that there is an end that might satisfy everyone in Vikings t-she says in Express.co.

Thus,the fate of some characters may disappoint fans. The Vikings could meet the same fate as Game of Thrones and receive a lot of criticism. So far, it seems difficult to please all the fans , and some are going to love the final. All the more that Michael Hirst, the showrunner is based on the true story of these characters.

For its part, Georgia Hirst understands that fans will be confused during the finale of Vikings. The players are already prepared for it, and they know that the fans are very attached to the characters. “The fans are always confused when it is the end, it is like that. There will be a lot of mixed feelings for all the world, ” she confided.