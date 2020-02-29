Vikings-season 6: this photo says more about the fate of Bjorn !

Share on Facebook

The season 6 Vikings will not be back for several months. A photo suggests that Bjorn is still life in the series !

The fans of the Vikings are going to have to wait several months before getting back to Bjorn in season 6. It suggests that the character is still alive ! Beware, the article contains spoilers.

The season 6 from the Vikings will mark the end of the story of Bjorn, Ivar, as well as other characters. The fans are sad with the end of the series and they have already been able to see half of this season. Besides, this new season has not failed to act, and the fans have had to deal with the death of Legertha.

So far, Lagertha may not be the only character in Vikings is going to be a sad fate. In fact, the last several episodes, there are big tensions between Bjorn and Ivar. The two sons of Ragnar clashed but Bjorn was in trouble and he was stabbed. Thus, it suggests that the character is going to die.

A few weeks ago, fans of the Vikings have been able to see the finals of the mid-season. Bjorn has been left for dead in season 6 and this has caused a huge doubt among the fans. Some people think that the character will die but others remain optimistic. Besides, they have good reason sincea cliché suggests that the character will not die and that he will even go as far in the series !

Vikings : Bjorn still alive and the oldest !

The filming of season 6 of the Vikings is done, but the actors are likely to have shared photos on social networks. Alexander Ludwig , who plays Bjorn has posted a picture of him on Instagram. The actor appears to have aged several years and we can see with a look of viking. Thus, there is no doubt that this photo took place during filming, and it means a lot.

If we are to believe this photo, Bjorn was not going to die after the fight against Ivar. In effect, he will recover and he might even know a nice fate in the series. And for good reason, this photo shows well that the series will make a jump in time of several years. Thus, the son of Lagertha will still be alive at the end of the Vikings.

Then, we know that Bjorn will connaîre a great destiny. It might even become even more famous than Ragnar in the world of the Vikings. Because of this, we may think that it has not finished yet to impress the fans and it will stay alive until the grand finale !