Vikings-season 6: what fate will be reserved for Torvi ?

Georgia Hirst, the actress who plays Torvi in the series Vikings has been expressed about the future of his character ! She says his death is the ideal !

Notice to fans of Vikings ! Season 6 of the popular series began on December 4, 2019. The first 10 episodes have known many twists and turns ! MCE TV tells you more !

Thus, the wait between episodes 10 and 11 may pass very slowly ! In the meantime, full of theories and rumors see the light of day ! From episode 10 of season 6, fans have a lot of questions about the fate of Torvi ! Beyond the fans of the Vikings, the actress who plays Torvi itself is asking questions !

In fact, Georgia Hirst, who interprets Torvi in Vikings, has entrusted his wish when on the death of his character. The girl’s showrunner Michael Hirst has spoken of the death of Torvi during an interview. We still have no info on the fate of this character but the actress of 25 years has a very precise idea of what it could well happen.

Georgia Hirst speaks of the death of Torvi in Vikings !

In the interview, she says : “I have already thought about how Torvi could die in Vikings. Jen, I talked to my father, but I’m not sure that it has been packed. I visualized being eaten. Maybe it was Alexander Ludwig who told me that. A story in which a woman and her children are dying of hunger. And the mother tells them that she will kill herself and that she wants her children to eat it. And the children survive. “

A end can ragoutante for the beautiful Torvi. But obviously, Georgia Hirst would like to see his character of the Vikings know this spell. An end full of humility, therefore, for Georgia Hirst. For the moment, nothing is known about the fate of Torvi. Even if the future of this last and Ubbe remains very uncertain. We know, however, that the life of Torvi could switch to Iceland.