VIN Diesel announced the continuation of the film the Last witch hunter

Continuation of the film “the Last witch hunter” launched into development.

In an interview with Collider announced actor VIN Diesel, who starred in the movie the main role.

According to Diesel, he was approached by representatives of the company and Lionsgate announced that it has found a screenwriter for the sequel. It turned out that the project was launched recently, and now he is in active work.

Details about the sequel, and the date of its release yet.

