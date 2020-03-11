VIN Diesel announced the continuation of the film the Last witch hunter

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вин Дизель анонсировал продолжение фильма Последний охотник на ведьм

Continuation of the film “the Last witch hunter” launched into development.

In an interview with Collider announced actor VIN Diesel, who starred in the movie the main role.

According to Diesel, he was approached by representatives of the company and Lionsgate announced that it has found a screenwriter for the sequel. It turned out that the project was launched recently, and now he is in active work.

Details about the sequel, and the date of its release yet.

As previously reported, there was a Ukrainian trailer ninth part of the movie “fast and furious”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
