VIN Diesel is working on a sequel to “the Last witch hunter”

VIN Diesel has built his career on participation in different franchises, preferring to return to familiar roles, rather than to devote themselves to single projects. Last but not least due to the fact that the acting job Diesel out of franchises usually don’t have a great success among critics and spectators. One such project was the fantasy action movie “the Last witch hunter” (2015). This film was supposed to usher in a new franchise, headed by Diesel, but the box office blockbuster with a budget of $90 million was a complete failure.

Despite this, in the latest interview with Collider, Diesel said that the sequel is officially in development:

When “the Last witch hunter” was released and failed to become a hit rolled, then the old memory I want to say to myself: “well, I should probably focus on something else.” But these days, wonder what films do you find… When people tell me that they liked “witch Hunter” and they would like to see Michael Caine and I appeared in yet another film, I can only exclaim: “Wow!” Well, I was recently contacted by the Studio Lionsgate, saying: “We do the script for the next part…” it is Interesting that you mentioned “the Last witch hunter” because Lionsgate are actively working on the sequel”.

Perhaps many viewers had forgotten about the existence of such a film as “the Last witch hunter”, so the news about the launch of the second part was a surprise. Although it is possible that in some narrow circles, but this picture is really popular. Box office in the second part of the show, justified the decision to revive this project.