Vincent Cassel congratulated his young wife on the 23rd anniversary

French actor Vincent Cassel, who is now 53 years old, is happily married with a young model Tina Kunaki. Yesterday she turned 23 years old, and the husband does not keep emotions, not to congratulate his wife on the holiday.

Famous wife often travels around the world come together at social events and already has a daughter Amazon. The lovers during a pandemic coronavirus are now in Toulouse, France – the hometown of the model.

Tina Kuniaki, on the day of their birthday has already started to publish my sincere greetings to friends from her holiday, and Vincent Cassel became one of the first to comfort his young lover. In his Instagram, he posted a black-and-white photo of Tina Kunaki, which is shown without makeup and no filters – just a natural beauty.

“Happy birthday, my angel,” he left a succinct photo caption actor, and fans in the comments, joined in the congratulations.